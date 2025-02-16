FORECAST: Who could see isolated showers, plus cool-down follows Sunday's front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, February 16th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, but will warm into the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will also be breezy with gusts out the south up to 30 mph. This all ahead of strong cold front moving across the country

By the time the front reaches SWFL, the front will be weakening, with the best chance of rain being in Charlotte County and points northward.

Behind this front we'll feel a little cool down on Monday before low 80s return Tuesday into Wednesday.

An even stronger front looks to arrive on Wednesday. Stick with FOX 4 all week to stay prepared for our next round of changing weather.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

