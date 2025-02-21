FORECAST: What a difference outside!!!

Here is your forecast for Friday, February 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! It is chilly out there this morning. We are waking up in the mid to upper 40s which is nearly 20° cooler than yesterday morning. This afternoon it will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 70s. The wind will gust out of the north-northeast 15-20mph making it feel even cooler outside.

Overnight, clear and cool once again with lows falling into the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south. These readings are not as cold as this morning, but still well below our average of 57°.

Saturday and Sunday we will warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain is expected again early Monday morning. So expect Monday mornings commute to be a little tricky. We dry out Tuesday as the sunshine returns and highs will climb back in the mid 70s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.