FORECAST: Wet weekend on the way

Here is your forecast for Friday June 21st, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a dry morning with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. This afternoon we should be mostly dry with highs around 94° which is above our average of 91° for this time of year. The rain chance today is only 20% as fairly dry air remains overhead. It will not be as breezy today with winds gusting out of the east 10-15mph instead of 20-25mph.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, our rain chances are going to shoot way up in the afternoon. We are looking at a 70-80% chance of showers and storms as deep tropical moisture comes surging back into the area. We will start off each day with sunshine, but quickly each afternoon the storms will develop and last through sunset. The high rain chance will last through Monday until it comes back down to around 50% starting on Tuesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas.

The first is to our north just a couple hundred miles east of Jacksonville. Environmental conditions remain marginally conducive for some additional development, and this system could become a short-lived tropical depression as the low moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The system is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Florida or the Georgia coast later today.



Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent. Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 50 percent.

The second is down near the Bay of Campeche, right where Tropical Storm Alberto developed over the past week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development as this system moves over the Bay of Campeche on Saturday, and a tropical depression could form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend while it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 40 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is medium at 60 percent.

WFTX The latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

