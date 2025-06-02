FORECAST: Wet weather expected to continue the next few days

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 2nd, 2025.

Good evening, Southwest Florida! It has been a pretty wet day across SWFL, and those rain chances will remain elevated tonight into Tuesday.

Lows overnight will fall in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow our rain chances will be around 90% as we will see wet weather start in the morning and hours and continue through the afternoon and evening. Similar weather is expected again on Wednesday. Highs with the cloud cover and rain, will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Starting Thursday through the upcoming weekend we will see a little more sunshine with highs in the low 90s and a 40-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

