FORECAST: Wet Season starting to wain as cold front arrives for weekend

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, October 7th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s.

Deep tropical moisture continues to reside over Florida, keeping rain chances elevated each day this week.

A surface high over the east coast is keeping easterly winds flowing across SWFL. A weak surface low just off the southeast coast of Florida also lingers. Overall, these features will allow plenty of moisture to hang around, increasing cloud coverage and rain chances to 60% each day, especially after 2 p.m.

A cold front moves through SWFL late Friday, early Saturday, ushering in lower humidity and lower rain chances. Overall the weekend is expected to feel very much like fall, by SWFL standards!

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

