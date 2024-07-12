FORECAST: Wet morning around Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Friday July 12th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a wet start with widespread showers and storms moving through the area. Today we will be mostly cloudy with additional showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The clouds and rain will keep our temperatures in check with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Overnight, mostly cloudy and warm with lows back in the upper 70s with some low 80s along the coast.

The trough of low pressure that the National Hurricane center was monitoring off the east coast of the state continues to pull north and has not become better organized. As a matter of fact, the chance of development has been dropped to 0%. Looking ahead to the weekend, as that trough of low pressure pulls north towards the Carolinas our winds will shift out of the southeast. That southeast flow is a hot and stormy weather pattern for us. Our highs Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid 90s with a 70% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

