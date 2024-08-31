FORECAST: Wet and stormy Labor Day weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, August 31st, 2024

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. With easterly winds today, storms will start inland around Lake O by 2pm and then move towards the coastline by 4/5 pm. That also means this morning and early afternoon will be relatively dry for outdoor plans. Saturday looks to be "driest" day of the holiday weekend with 60% chance of rain. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s.

Then on Sunday and Monday, winds shift and become more southeasterly and southerly. This change will introduce the chance for both morning AND afternoon storms, potentially impacting more plans. Rain chances will increase to 80% on Sunday and up to 80% on Labor Day. The higher chance for rain will keep afternoon highs closer to 90°.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

