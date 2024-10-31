FORECAST: Weather not so Spooky for Trick or Treating

Here is your forecast for Thursday, October 31st, 2024

This morning we are waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures around 70 degrees.

As for the day itself, it will be rather sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Like yesterday with easterly gusts to 20 mph driving in Atlantic moisture, quick-moving light showers will be possible with accumulations under 0.10". Heavy rain and lightning are not threats.

Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures falling into the 70s with mostly clear skies.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much at all as we move into November. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast through the work week into the weekend with gusts to 20 mph.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

