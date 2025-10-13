Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: We stay dry and sunny all thanks to the weekend cold front

Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer
The cold front that moved through on Saturday continues to bring nice weather to Southwest Florida.
The Columbus Day forecast looks amazing
Posted

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a few low 70s in southern Collier County. Our normal low for this time of the year is 71° so we are slightly below that number thanks to the low humidity and cooler air that moved in over the weekend.

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny once again with highs in the upper 80s. Our average is 87° and that exactly what we are forecasting on this Columbus Day. The wind will be light out of the north-northeast 5-10mph with slightly higher gusts.

Looking at the rest of the week, we stay sunny, dry and warm with highs staying in the upper 80s. Overnights will slight warm and be back around 70° Friday and continuing into the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.