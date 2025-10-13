FORECAST: We stay dry and sunny all thanks to the weekend cold front

Here is your forecast for Monday, October 13th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a few low 70s in southern Collier County. Our normal low for this time of the year is 71° so we are slightly below that number thanks to the low humidity and cooler air that moved in over the weekend.

This afternoon we will be mostly sunny once again with highs in the upper 80s. Our average is 87° and that exactly what we are forecasting on this Columbus Day. The wind will be light out of the north-northeast 5-10mph with slightly higher gusts.

Looking at the rest of the week, we stay sunny, dry and warm with highs staying in the upper 80s. Overnights will slight warm and be back around 70° Friday and continuing into the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.