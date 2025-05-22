FORECAST: We actually have a chance of rain today!

Here is your forecast for Thursday, May 22nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Today we actually have a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon thanks to a cold front sitting just to our north! Before we get to much needed rainfall, let's get you out the door. We are waking up dry and warm once again today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s around town. This afternoon we will be hot with highs climbing in the low 90s along the coast and mid 90s inland.

The winds will be out of the west today gusting in the 10-15 mph and this will push the isolated showers and storms that do develop inland towards Lake Okeechobee. Our rain chance today is around 30% and that is mostly for Glades, Hendry and inland Collier counties. The showers and storms will move toward the east coast of the state before dissipating overnight. We keep an identical forecast in play for Friday.

However, over the Memorial Day weekend we are seeing signs that our rainy season pattern is starting to kick in for Southwest Florida. We have a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s. On Memorial Day, that rain chance goes up a bit to around 50%.

Looking ahead to next week, we keep at least a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms in the forecast each day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

