FORECAST: Watching Fred forpotential weekend impacts

FORECAST:

Scattered storms will dissipate this evening with mostly clear skies overnight and temps in the mid-70s. Highs on Friday will reach the low 90s with a few PM storms. Attention will then turn toward Fred which will bring increasing rain chances to the area this weekend. Temps will be cooler this weekend with increased clouds and rain with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. By next week, lingering moisture from Fred will keep rain chances high through Monday, with more scattered storms into next week. Temps will return to the 90s for highs by Tuesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

