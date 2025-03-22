FORECAST: Warming up after chilly Saturday morning

Here is your forecast for Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.

It is chilly this Saturday morning, as we are waking up with widespread 40s and 50s.

While you may need an extra layer or jacket this morning, with dry air in place and lots of sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb nicely into the mid and upper 70s.

Winds will be light and variable between 5-10 mph, ideal for beach, boating and all outdoor plans.

Sunday afternoon will stay mostly sunny with warmer highs returning to the mid-80s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday morning as a fizzling front moves through.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.