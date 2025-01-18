FORECAST: Warmer day ahead, cold front on the way tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which is well above our average of 54° for this time of the year. Today we warm up ahead of a cold front that arrives tomorrow afternoon. Under mostly cloudy skies today we are expecting a high of 78° as the wind continues out of the southwest gusting 15-20mph. We stay cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We will wake up Sunday with fog around town as the humidity moves in ahead of the front. Our highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s. The front will slide through Southwest Florida between 2PM-6PM bringing a broken line of showers and storms through the area.

Behind the front on Monday we will be cooler with highs in the low 60s as the skies stay mostly cloudy. We will see showers return on Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

