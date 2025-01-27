FORECAST: Warm week ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 27th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the upper 40s to mid 50s around the area this morning. This is roughly 5 degrees warmer than this time yesterday and is really close to our normal lows for this time of the year. Today will be sunny and nice as we stay warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see a light west breeze 5-10mph. Overnight, mostly clear and nice with our lows falling back in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

In the next couple of days we stay sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s and overnights in the mid to upper 50s. Late in the week we get even warmer with highs reaching 80 by Thursday with overnights warming into the low 60s.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day Forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

