FORECAST: Warm up on the way for the weekend

The cold snap was a quick one. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
Here is your evening forecast for Friday, December 13.

After a another chilly start, milder temperatures are expected for your Friday, with highs returning to the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

It will stay gusty with winds initially out of the northeast becoming easterly, gusting to 25 mph. Boaters are advised to exercise caution.

Over the weekend, high temperatures climb into the low 80s with lows climbing into the low and mid-60s, but you will be noticing a little more cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday with the chance for a passing sprinkle.

Mild weather will continue for much of next week, with another cold front arriving late in the week.

