FORECAST: Warm, sunny Sunday ahead

Overnight lows tonight will dip into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. As you head out the door for Sunday morning, some patchy fog is possible, especially for our inland areas. Highs through the afternoon will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and we'll remain dry through the afternoon.

Some patchy fog for the Monday morning commute is also a possibility, but it shouldn't slow you down too much. This warm and dry weather trend will continue well into the workweek. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm by the end of the week with highs nearing the mid-80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

