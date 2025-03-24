FORECAST: Warm start to the week, rain possible overnight

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 24th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little warmer this morning with temperatures in upper 50s to mid 60s. This afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s which is just a touch above our average of 82° for this time of the year.

The wind will gust out of the southwest 10-15mph today ahead of a weak cold front that will bring us a 20% chance of rain after midnight. This broken line of showers will roll through between 12AM-4AM and will be out of here by the morning commute.

This front will not impact our temperatures as we will stay in the mid 80s all the way through the end of the week. We stay dry as well with our next chance of rain arriving Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

