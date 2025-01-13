FORECAST: Warm start to the week, front arrives tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Monday, January 13th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning. That is a little warmer than where we started yesterday and this afternoon we will climb in the upper 70s to around 80° as we wait for a cold front to arrive early tomorrow morning. The wind today will be out of the southwest gusting in the mid teens. That will help warm us up and increase our humidity today.

We will be mostly sunny through the afternoon, but after sunset the clouds start to increase as the front approaches. Overnight we will be cloudy and warm with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow morning around the cold front will slowly be moving through the area shifting our winds out of the north. Unfortunately, we will be cloudy all morning and afternoon tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday the sunshine returns but it will be cool with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday and mid 60s on Thursday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

