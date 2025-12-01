FORECAST: Warm start to December

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 1st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up in the mid to upper 60s this morning which is well above our average of 59°. We are off and running to a warm start to the month with highs expected back in the mid to upper 80s again today. Naples hit 87° yesterday to wrap up the the weekend and the month of November. The wind will be out of the east today gusting in the low teens and that could bring a few isolated showers across the state with the chance highest in Hendry, Glades and Collier Counties.

A weak cold front will pass through on Tuesday and could bring a thin line of showers late in the day. That rain chance is 20-30%. We will see just a slight dip in temperatures behind the front with highs around 81° tomorrow and 79° on Wednesday.

Looking long range, another front looks to arrive on Sunday and that should knock our highs back in the upper 70s after a warm end to the week and start to the weekend.

Still there is no significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.92" behind for the year. Moderate drought has now settled in across SWFL and is expected to get worse without rainfall.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.