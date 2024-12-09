FORECAST: Warm days ahead as we wait for another cold front

Here is your forecast for Monday December 9th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog around Lake Okeechobee this morning with visibility less than 1 mile. Fog could be an issue the next few mornings as we warm up and the moisture builds back in ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Wednesday.

This morning we are starting in the mid to upper 50s and this afternoon with an east-southeast breeze our temperatures will climb in the low 80s. We are forecasting 81° which is a few above our average of 78°. We will stay warm through Wednesday with highs staying 80° or higher.

The next cold front will arrive in the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday and that could bring us a few showers. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives for a day. We start off Thursday in the 40s and only climb in the upper 60s for highs as it will stay breezy. Friday we warm up a bit with highs in the mid 70s and over the weekend our highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

