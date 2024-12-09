Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm days ahead as we wait for another cold front

We will be above average both in the morning and afternoon through Wednesday
We will be back in the low 80s the next few days as we wait for a cold front to arrive on Wednesday
Here is your forecast for Monday December 9th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a little patchy fog around Lake Okeechobee this morning with visibility less than 1 mile. Fog could be an issue the next few mornings as we warm up and the moisture builds back in ahead of a cold front that will arrive on Wednesday.

This morning we are starting in the mid to upper 50s and this afternoon with an east-southeast breeze our temperatures will climb in the low 80s. We are forecasting 81° which is a few above our average of 78°. We will stay warm through Wednesday with highs staying 80° or higher.

The next cold front will arrive in the late afternoon and evening on Wednesday and that could bring us a few showers. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives for a day. We start off Thursday in the 40s and only climb in the upper 60s for highs as it will stay breezy. Friday we warm up a bit with highs in the mid 70s and over the weekend our highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

