FORECAST: Warm day ahead as we wait for a cold front tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday December 10th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

This morning we are starting even warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This afternoon with an south-southeast breeze our temperatures will climb in the low 80s. We are forecasting 83° which is above our average of 78°. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, but no need to worry about rain until tomorrow as the next front approaches.

That front will arrive in the late afternoon and evening tomorrow and that could bring us a few showers. Right now, the timing looks to be between Noon and 6PM with the first showers earlier in that time frame happening along the coast in Sarasota County then pushing inland through Lee county 2-4PM and out of Collier and Hendry counties shortly after sunset.

Behind the front, much cooler air arrives for a day. We start off Thursday in the 40s and only climb in the upper 60s for highs as it will stay breezy. Friday we warm up a bit with highs in the mid 70s and over the weekend our highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

