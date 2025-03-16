FORECAST: Warm and windy ahead of approaching cold front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, March 16th, 2025.

This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, but it will be windy, gusting between 30-35 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected in the mid to upper 80s.

These strong winds are ahead of a cold front which will move through late Sunday night into early Monday. Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, scattered showers and storms are expected. Based upon the latest data, it looks like that rain will be cleared out by mid-morning on Monday, making for a rather nice, albeit breezy, St. Patrick's Day afternoon in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will return the temperatures back into the low 80s

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.