FORECAST: Warm and breezy day, cold front arrives tomorrow

Here is your weather update for Tuesday November 19th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. That is a bit above our average of 61° for this time of the year. Our average high is 81° and this afternoon we should climb up to 84° with a good mix of sun and clouds. The wind will start east early but by lunchtime it will be out of the south gusting 15-20 mph. We stay dry today as we wait for shower and storms to arrive with a cold from tomorrow.

Overnight, a few passing clouds and warmer with temperatures dropping in the low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

Wednesday, a cold front arrives. This front will bring us a chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm as it passes through. Most of the rain will arrive earlier in the day with the rain chances ending around 6pm. Behind the front, the coldest air of the season arrives. We will see highs in the low 70s Thursday through Saturday and overnights will be in the low 50s with some upper 40s possible inland and north.

We will slowly begin to warm up and by Monday our afternoon highs will be back near 80°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

