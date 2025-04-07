FORECAST: Warm and breezy ahead of a cold front

Here is your forecast for Monday, April 7th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 70s along the coast line and mid 60s inland. This is due to the winds turning out of the south keeping it warmer along the coast. This afternoon we will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s with the wind gusting out of the south-southwest 20-30mph.

A cold front will approach overnight and move through early tomorrow. This will increase the clouds after sunset and bring us a chance of rain after midnight and through the early hours on your Tuesday. The winds late tomorrow morning will shift out of the north-northwest and that will keep our highs tomorrow in the upper 70s which is well below our average of 84° for this time of the year.

We warm back up in the mid 80s by Wednesday and will stay there through Friday. The next cold front arrive by the weekend. This one will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

