FORECAST: Warm afternoon on the way as we wait for overnight rain

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s across much of the area. This afternoon we will see a good mix of sun and clouds and our highs will climb into the mid 80s, which is well above our average of 77° for this time of the year. The wind will start out of the east-southeast and turn more out of the south bringing in more humidity and warmth.

The clouds will start to thicken up late afternoon and into the evening hours with mostly cloudy skies continuing overnight. We will see a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower moving through while we sleep and a few of those could stick around early on Friday. We will stay partly cloudy Friday with highs remaining in the low 80s.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, we are going to stay warm with plenty of sunshine. Highs Saturday will be around 83° and just a touch warmer up to 84° on Sunday. There is not significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

