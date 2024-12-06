FORECAST: Warm afternoon, another cold front arrives later today

Here is your forecast for Friday December 6th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up this morning with a little patchy fog along the Peace River and along State Rd 29 between LaBelle and Immokalee. Our temperatures this morning are running around 5° warmer than yesterday sitting in the low to mid 50s. This afternoon it will be sunny with light winds and our highs climbing into the upper 70s which is right around our average of 79°.

A weak cold front will move through near sunset and that will bring a few clouds, but no rain. Our winds will pick up out of the north-northeast and gust 15-20mph. This will bring in another shot of cool and dry air. That will put our lows Saturday morning back in the mid to upper 40s in DeSoto, Charlotte and Glades counties with low 50s all the way south through Collier county. High Saturday will in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday we warm up to near 80° and we will sit in the low 80s through Wednesday. Then another cold front will move through and that will keep highs on Thursday in the upper 60s to around 70° and it will be breezy as well.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.