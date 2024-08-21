FORECAST: Waking up to showers and storms

Here is your forecast for Wednesday August 21st, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to showers and storms this morning as our rain chance will be at 70% today. Our temperatures early are in the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast. Today our highs will be around 90° just touch below our average of 92° due to the cloud cover and rain that will be around town. The reason for the high rain chances are an onshore flow out of the southwest along with a frontal boundary that has stalled out near Southwest Florida. This combination with keep our rain chances high not only today but tomorrow as well.

Starting Friday into the weekend, we will see the return of the southeasterly flow and that is a stormy weather pattern for us in the afternoons.

Friday we will see a little more sunshine early with a 50-60% chance of afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s. That rain chances comes up Saturday and Sunday to 60-70% in afternoon hours.

This typical summertime pattern will check our temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day with the heat index values between 100°-107° each day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

