FORECAST: Very warm and breezy morning

Here’s your forecast for Wednesday, May 15th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up extremely warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the coastline which is well above our average of 69° for this time of the year. It is going to be breezy and hot today as we wait for a weak cold front to slide south bringing us a better shot of rain later on today. The wind will start southwest and turn more west this afternoon gusting 20-30mph. Our highs will climb into the low 90s with a 40-50% chance of showers and storms as the front drifts south.

That front will stay close to the area overnight and into Thursday and that will lead to a chance of showers and maybe a storm again tomorrow with highs Thursday in the low 90s. It will still be very humid and that will once again push the "feels like" temperature to near 100°.

It gets even hotter on Friday as we will see our temperatures climb back in the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94° which is well above our average of 90°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

