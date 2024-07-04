FORECAST: Very hot, but Not AS stormy for your Independence Day plans

Here is your forecast for Thursday July 4th, 2024

We are waking up to a very humid start with dew points in the mid 70s. Overall, this morning we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the mid 90s. At said, feels like temperatures will be 105° to 110° due to the high humidity. Heat advisories are in effect for all of Southwest Florida until 8pm.

Today will also be the lowest rain chance in the 7-day forecast with a 40% chance of an isolated shower or storm between 6PM-10PM. That does not mean your fireworks displays will be rained out, but just make sure you have Fox 4 Weather App handy. Sunset is 8:25PM tomorrow with it getting completely dark by 9PM.

The rain chances start to come back up Friday and by the weekend they increase to 70% in the afternoon hours as our typical rainy season pattern returns.

Have a safe and wonderful Independence Day!

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.