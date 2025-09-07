FORECAST: Unsettled weather expected today and into next week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 7th, 2025.

We are kicking off your Sunday in the upper 70s with scattered storms in the morning focused along the coast.

After Noon, scattered storms will focus mainly east of I-75, but most models back down rain chances after 7pm. Great news for evening plans! Temperatures with rain and cloud cover will be around the upper 80s, though with humidity still feel like the upper 90s.

Similar weather pattern is expected on Monday.

Another front will stall across the state by midweek. This will keep our unsettled weather pattern into next week.

For the latest on the tropics, click HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.