TRACKING THE TROPICS: Next tropical depression possible later this week

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean that could strengthen into a tropical depression within days.

The system, currently located south of the Cabo Verde islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Weather conditions in the area appear favorable for gradual development, with a tropical depression possibly forming by the middle or latter part of this week.

The system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at approximately 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic throughout the week.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a low chance of formation within the next 48 hours at 10%. However, the formation chance increases to 60% — medium probability — over the next seven days.

The next name is Gabrielle.

WE ARE APPROACHING THE PEAK OF HURRICANE SEASON

For the peak of the season, Climate Prediction Center Outlook is highlighting potential for activity in the Atlantic at 40-60% during the week of September 10-16. Dynamical models indicate a potential for formation across the western Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico during this time frame as well, with low-level westerly winds favored to build across the region. We'll be watching closely!