FORECAST: Unsettled weather expected through weekend and into next week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 6th, 2025.

We are kicking off your weekend in the upper 70s with scattered storms in the morning focused along the coast.

After Noon, scattered storms will focus mainly east of I-75, but most models back down rain chances after 7pm. Great news for evening plans!

Sunday is expected to start off with isolated rain near the coast with a higher chance for rain in the afternoon. Sunday is also looking a little sunnier, which means temperatures may hit 90°.

Another front will stall across the state by midweek. This will keep our unsettled weather pattern into next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

