FORECAST: Unsettled weather continues as we wrap up the week

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 5th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and we are dry. Showers and storms are just off the coast over the water.

A very familiar pattern continues today as a stationary front remains draped across south Florida. Along the boundary today we will continue to see unsettled weather with clouds and scattered showers and storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s. One difference today is that we will see showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours as moisture streams in one a northeasterly flow pushing the wet weather towards our coastline.

For the weekend, conditions will be similar with the frontal boundary starting to pull north a bit. Temperatures will climb back near our average of 91° by Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

