FORECAST: Need Rain? We have two chances this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

It was a beautiful start to the work week, with sunshine, low humidity, and highs around 80 degrees. Overnight, a few passing clouds will be around and lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We warm up a bit on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s as the wind turns out of the east-southeast ahead of an approaching cold front which will arrive in Southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon bringing a chance of showers and a possible isolated thunderstorm.

Behind the front we will be cooler on Thursday with highs in the low 70s and Friday morning we will wake up in the upper 40s!

Another cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing another chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

