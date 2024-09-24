FORECAST: Tropical Storm Watch issued for Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Tuesday September 24th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! All eyes are on the tropics in the days ahead as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine which is expected to be Helene later pulls north in the Gulf of Mexico. We will see impacts here in Southwest Florida late Wednesday into Thursday. Before we dive into the tropics let's get you out the door on this beautiful Tuesday morning.

We are waking up with temperatures in the upper 70s and later today we will see just a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting a high of 94° this afternoon which is well above our average of 90°. The wind will be out of the east today gusting 15-20 mph late in the day.

The winds will be increasing even more in the days ahead as "Helene" moves north into the Gulf of Mexico. The winds will increase on Wednesday gusting 20-30mph out of the southwest and by Thursday we will have tropical storm conditions in town with winds gusting out of the south over 40mph with even stronger gusts likely along the coast.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Southwest Florida until further notice.

A storm surge watch has also been issued as we could see 3-5' of surge along the coast.

As Helene pulls north in the Gulf of Mexico, the large size of the system will bring impacts all along the west coast of the state as the impacts will extend out hundreds of miles. We will see rain bands begin late Wednesday and pick up on Thursday. So be prepared for windy weather with tropical downpours. It is a good idea today or early tomorrow, while the weather is still decent, to secure an items on patios and especially balconies before the wind picks up in the days ahead.

We will continue to monitor this system as the Hurricane Hunters search for a low level center this morning. Any movement east or west with this system will have big impacts on what we potentially could or could not see.

Please stay tuned in the days ahead as this system develops.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

