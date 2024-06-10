FORECAST: Tropical moisture set to drench Southwest Florida with rainfall this week

Here’s your forecast for Sunday, June 9th, 2024 and Monday, June 10th, 2024

It was another record setting day for Punta Gorda on Sunday. Punta Gorda reached 97°, breaking the record 96° set in 1924. That makes for 9 broken high temperature records and 6 tied since January.

Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s. This definitely above normal, with the normal low of 73°. Monday will warm back up into the low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day.

This week, tropical moisture surges north out of Caribbean. That will lead to high rain chances starting Monday lasting through next weekend. Some, not all, even have this developing into a weak, sloppy tropical system. If this happens it will be nothing to lose sleep over. This moisture will bring daily rain chances of 60 to 90%, with 7-day rainfall total ranging from 8 to 10 inches of rain with localized amounts up to 15 inches. That is drought busting rainfall and could even cause minor flooding concerns. I also can't rule out a few stronger storms as well over the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane season is 9 days old, but everything is relatively quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days. While some might on social media might be calling for the forecast for an active season a bust, remember hurricane season does typically pick up until July and peaks in September. NOW is the time to prepare ahead of a storm ahead of our next tropical system. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Storm Ready Hurricane Page.

