FORECAST: Tropical downpours moving through SWFL with Helene's moisture tail overhead

Here is your forecast for Saturday, September 28th, 2024.

This morning we are stuck in the moisture tail of what was Helene, which is now part of upper level low pressure system over the Tennessee River Valley. That tail is bring round of tropical downpours. We will see rain chances continue the rest of the morning, then slowly die down this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday with feels like temperatures 101 to 105, thanks to the humidity.

Sunday will remain hot and humid, with low 90s in the forecast. Rain chances will be little lower on Sunday, closer to 40-50%, with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon hours.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

