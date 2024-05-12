FORECAST: Triple digit feels like temps on way this week

**Here’s your forecast for Sunday, May 12th, 2024.

After a weak cold front moved through early Saturday morning, we got a nice drop in humidity just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday. But even with the drop in humidity, temperature remained in the low to mid 90s. That included Punta Gorda hitting 96°, a degree shy of the record.

Tonight, we will become a little more partly cloudy as humid starts to build back into the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s overnight. That is above our average low of 68° for this time of the year.

Monday will start with mostly sunny skies and become little more partly sunny during the afternoon. We also could see a few thunderstorms inland in Glades and Hendry Counties after 2pm. Otherwise, the big story of the day will be the heat and humidity. Expect highs in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits, especially inland.

The rest of the week, we will continue to see our afternoon highs in the mid 90s the next few days with rain chances increasing as high as 40-50% by Wednesday and Thursday as our rainy season is trying to kick into gear. The rainy season on average starts on May 15th.

METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

