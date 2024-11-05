Watch Now
FORECAST: Tracking Rafael's impacts on SWFL

Tropical storm conditions will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, especially at our coast.
Here is your forecast for Tuesday, November 5th, 2024:

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Rafael as tropical moisture is surging north. We are already feeling the higher dew points and muggier air, that is leading to a warm start in the mid-70s.

Election Day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds up to 25 mph out of the east and southeast will drive in Atlantic moisture once again, including a few rain showers. Keep the rain gear close! These will be quick-moving showers but heavy accumulation isn't expected. The threat for lightning will stay low.

High temperatures are expected in the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to midweek, the center of Rafael will remain at least 100 miles off our shoreline. Nonetheless, we'll still feel some impacts Wednesday evening through Thursday, including 30-40 mph gusts, especially at the coast.

Most of impacts will be coastal, with rough surf, erosion, and high risk of rip currents. Coastal flooding of 1-2 feet will be possible during high tides.

Outer rain bands will begin after sunset Wednesday through Wednesday night into Thursday. 1-2" will be possible with higher amounts at the coast.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

