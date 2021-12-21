FORECAST: Tornado Watch Until 10AM

FORECAST:

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch box until 10AM this morning for all of Southwest Florida. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds are possible as the storms pass to our east in the next few hours. A cold front will move through this afternoon and the wind will pick up behind the front 15-20mph out of the west with gusts 20-25mph. Our temperatures will max out in the upper 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. We will stay breezy overnight with lows around 60. Wednesday will be cool and sunny with highs in the low 70s with a NNW wind 15mph with higher gusts. The cool change will continue Thursday with highs back around 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

We warm up Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will remain dry for the entire weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.