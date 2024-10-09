FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect for all of Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Wednesday October 8th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are under a Tornado Watch until 9PM this evening as the atmosphere has a lot of spin on the right front quadrant of Milton. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. A Tornado Warning means it is actually happening and you need to take action. If you end up in a Tornado Warning today move to an interior room of your home away from windows and doors.

The rain bands will pick up in frequency and intensity throughout the day as Milton starts to approach the state. Our winds will pick up as well and the damaging Tropical Storm force winds will arrive near sunset and pick up as Milton is expected to make landfall as a destructive Category 4 hurricane late tonight and continue across the state.

If you live in an evacuation zone please leave immediately. Time is running out.

The latest information on Milton can be found here.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.