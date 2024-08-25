FORECAST: Thunderstorms expect to develop near coast after 2pm

Here is your forecast for Sunday, August 25th, 2024.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures around 105°. Sunshine will continue this morning followed by thunderstorms developing after 2pm. Some of these storm will bring locally heavy downpours, look for minor street flooding.

During the next week we will remain wet with 60-70% rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. A bit of higher pressure will move through Wednesday and Thursday dropping rain chances to 50-60%. That will be short lived as an upper level disturbance looks to pass through last week, increasing rain chances to closer to 80%.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

