FORECAST: The unsettled weather pattern returns today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s as the humidity has returned and later today so will the rain. We will be mostly cloudy today with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms with highs climbing into the upper 80s. The showers and storms will develop this afternoon with the most widespread and strongest storms between 4PM-8PM.

We stay cloudy overnight with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

A very similar forecast is in play for Thursday, but Friday and Saturday the concentration of moisture moves toward the eastern side of the state, so we won't have as much moisture available over SWFL. For this reason, Friday and Saturday, isolated showers and storms are forecast with probabilities down a touch to 30-40%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

