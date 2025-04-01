FORECAST: The heat is no joke today!

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, April 1st, 2025.

Sniffling and sneezing? Blame the pollen! Counts today are moderate-high. Wednesday through Friday's pollen counts are expected to be "high". Primary allergens include Oak, Juniper and Bayberry.

Hot temperatures will continue this week, feeling more like June. Highs will stay around 90° each afternoon through Friday. Even into next weekend, high temperatures are forecast in the upper 80s. (The average high is 83°.)

As for morning lows, they will stay muggy in the upper 60s, near 70°. That extra moisture overnight will be conducive for fog development this morning as well as Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will stay limited this week at 30% inland this afternoon, with even less of a chance Wednesday afternoon (10%). Lack of widespread rainfall will likely worsen our drought conditions, which are currently moderate to severe.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

