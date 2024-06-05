FORECAST: The heat continues this afternoon, scattered storms around

Here’s your forecast for Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up to dry conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine early today with highs climbing into the low 90s before we see scattered showers and storms start to develop, especially inland toward Lake Okeechobee. The rain chance today is fairly low around 30%. Overnight, we will see skies clear with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, our rain chance increases to 60% as we will see more widespread showers and storms developing along the sea breeze front between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. Highs tomorrow will climb up to 94° before the showers and storms cool things off for the evening.

Rain chances come down to 50% on Friday and continue to slide down over the weekend where they will be 20-30%.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane season started this past Saturday, but everything is currently quiet and formation is not forecast through the next 7 days.

NOW is the time to prepare ahead of a storm ahead of our next tropical system. For tips to get you and your family ready, check out our 2024 Hurricane Page.

