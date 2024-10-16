FORECAST: The first cold front of the season arrives TODAY

Here is your forecast for Wednesday October 16th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning as we wait for a cold front that will arrive later today. This afternoon our highs will reach 84° just below our average of 87°. The winds will pick up around lunchtime with winds gusting out of the north 15-20mph and by 5pm the gusts will pick up even more between 20-25mph.

Overnight, breezy with a few passing clouds. The winds will gusts 15-20mph and our lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s which is well below our average of 71° for this time of the year.

Tomorrow afternoon our highs will only reach 80° with some areas north, such as Charlotte and DeSoto counties only reach the upper 70s as we get our first reach taste of all in Southwest Florida.

Moisture will start to build back in Friday and Saturday as temperatures start to warm. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be back in the mid 80s with overnight lows around 70°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

