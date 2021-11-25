FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day Forecast

FORECAST :

Happy Thanksgiving Southwest Florida we have a beautiful day on the way. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60s degrees with mostly clear skies. This afternoon absolutely gorgeous with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with sun filled skies. Overnight tonight back down to around 60 degrees. Friday will bring more warm weather with highs remaining near 80 with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front moves through overnight into Saturday and that will bring another cool blast of air keeping highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead our beautiful weather will stick around as yet another cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday pushing our afternoon highs back down in the low 70s and some parts of Southwest Florida will hit the upper 40s Tuesday morning.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

Hurricane season ends next Tuesday November 30th.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

