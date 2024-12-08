FORECAST: Temperatures warming up next few days ahead of next cold front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, December 8th, 2024

Temperatures were bit warm on Sunday morning, as we woke up in the mid 50s.

If you appreciate warmer weather, Sunday's temperatures warm to near 80°. We will stay in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday before our next front arrives.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN: Wednesday's front will be stronger, bringing the chance for scattered showers. Behind that front will be much cooler on Thursday with highs only in the 60s.

Seasonable temperatures return next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

