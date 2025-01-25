FORECAST: Temperatures to warm back to seasonable norms

Here is your forecast for Saturday, January 25.

This morning temperatures were the coldest morning that we've felt in three years.

Despite the cold morning, a wind shift this afternoon will help temperatures will climb into the upper 60s. Sunday won't be nearly as chilly as we start in the upper 40s and low 50s. High temperatures Sunday return to normal in the mid-70s.

Most of next week will be above average in the upper 70s, around 80° by Thursday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

