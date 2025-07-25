FORECAST: Temperatures heating up with weekend as drier air arrives

Here is your forecast for Friday, July 24th, 2025.

This morning we are starting off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s and feel more like 100-105° with the humidity. Winds are expected out of the southeast between 10-15 mph.

After 2pm, isolated showers and storms will be developing, though they're not expected to be as widespread and will be focused more towards the coast. Most storms will fizzle by 7pm, meaning most Friday evening outdoor plans should be dry.

This weekend, high pressure takes control, bringing in much drier air. This will drop rain chances to 10-20%. This in turn also means to expect hotter temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s.

Some good news? Unlike last weekend, this weekend's dew points are expected in the low to mid-70s (versus last weekend's mid to upper 70s). While it will feel more like 100-105°, because of those slightly lower dew points, we should stay out of Heat Advisory territory.

Rain chances will start to return Monday (40-50% chance) and will be back around 60-70% chance for the middle of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

